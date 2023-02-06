Jury convicts man of stealing DoorDash driver’s SUV with boy inside

Wolfe let the boy out of the SUV about 15 minutes later. The child was not hurt.

The woman identified herself as a DoorDash driver to 911 dispatchers and said she was picking up an order when the SUV was stolen with her child and belongings in it, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Xenia Police Division officers arrested Wolfe the next day, when Wolfe had the keys to the SUV, which was found not far from where he was arrested, the affidavit stated.

Wolfe was reportedly picked out of a lineup by a witness at Angie’s Tavern, where Wolfe also was accused of leaving without paying his approximately $40 bill, according to court documents.

Wolfe remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.