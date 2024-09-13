Judge rules Clark County man competent to stand trial for murder in shooting of Yellow Springs grandmother

A psychological report dated Aug. 22 indicated that Bleything is competent to stand trial, Greene County Judge Mike Buckwalter said Thursday.

A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Police reports state that around 7:50 p.m. March 14, a Yellow Springs police officer, along with a fire department medic, was called to a house on South High Street on the report of an assault with a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two adult children of Vang were in the residence when she was shot in her doorway. Both were in different parts of the house when they heard a loud bang.

Her son told police he heard his mother answer a knock at the door and have a conversation with someone before he heard a loud noise, believing she had fallen. When he came to his mother’s aid, he noticed glass had shattered and no one was outside.

Bleything was apprehended after allegedly threatening a man with a gun in Yellow Springs the weekend after the fatal shooting. Investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and agents with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation contacted Bleything at his residence in German Twp., Clark County, where he was taken into custody.

Bleything’s attorney asked the court for a psychological evaluation to determine whether Bleything was competent to stand trial, “as well as to determine his sanity at the time of the charged offense,” according to a court document.

Buckwalter granted the second competency hearing in May, court records show.

Bleything has remained in the Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. If convicted as charged, Bleything faces a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Vang was a hard worker, a grandmother and “one of the kindest and most beautiful humans,” according to her obituary.