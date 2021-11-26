Investigation into Greene County girl’s death continues

Greene County authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a 12-year-old girl who died in what was described as a filthy home with piles of trash.
The cause and manner of death for Aaliyah Artis has not been released, the Greene County Coroner’s Office told the Dayton Daily News, and they are awaiting the results of additional tests. A request to Xenia Police for an update on the investigation this week was not responded to.
Xenia Police and Fire responded to the home in the 1500 block of Texas Drive on June 8 after a 911 caller said Aaliyah, who had a birthday three days before, wasn’t breathing. Despite efforts to revive her from her mother and first responders, the girl died. A police report classifies the incident as “deceased person non-criminal.”
A Greene County Coroner’s preliminary investigation report, which was reviewed by the Dayton Daily News through a public records request, documented the condition of the home.
“The residence was found in filthy condition, with partly consumed food and trash in all rooms and evidence of insect infestation,” the report says.
Pictures in the report showed trash piled in rooms.
A preliminary autopsy, also reviewed by the newspaper, said her body had multiple abrasions, bruises and bed bug bites, the report says.
The autopsy also noted the girl had a green discoloration of the tongue and green fluid around her nose and mouth. The preliminary autopsy also cited bilateral pleural effusion, sometimes referred to as “water on the lungs” according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The investigator’s report says the mother told police she had given Aaliyah three packets of Children’s Tylenol powder several hours earlier because she complained of back pain. And when she tried to wake her, the girl was unresponsive.
“Aaliyah enjoyed watching cartoons, coloring, riding her bike, playing outside and dancing with her sisters,” her obituary says.
Records obtained by the Dayton Daily News also showed that Xenia Police were called to check on Aaliyah at her home months before her death and that Greene County Children Services had also been alerted. A protest took place outside the children services offices in July.
About the Author