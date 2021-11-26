Investigation into Greene County girl’s death continues

Pictures in the report showed trash piled in rooms.

A preliminary autopsy, also reviewed by the newspaper, said her body had multiple abrasions, bruises and bed bug bites, the report says.

The autopsy also noted the girl had a green discoloration of the tongue and green fluid around her nose and mouth. The preliminary autopsy also cited bilateral pleural effusion, sometimes referred to as “water on the lungs” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The investigator’s report says the mother told police she had given Aaliyah three packets of Children’s Tylenol powder several hours earlier because she complained of back pain. And when she tried to wake her, the girl was unresponsive.

“Aaliyah enjoyed watching cartoons, coloring, riding her bike, playing outside and dancing with her sisters,” her obituary says.

Caption A protest over the handling of complaints in connection to Aaliyah Artis, a 12-year old girl who died in Xenia in June, took place on front of Greene County Children Services Tuesday. Wearing a bow, Joezie Jobes, and Lily Redmond, hold signs at the protest. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Records obtained by the Dayton Daily News also showed that Xenia Police were called to check on Aaliyah at her home months before her death and that Greene County Children Services had also been alerted. A protest took place outside the children services offices in July.