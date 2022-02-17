Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

I-75 is focus of 6-state trooper initiative

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with five other state law enforcement agencies to target speed, safety belt and OVI violations on Interstate 75.

The enforcement initiative will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday and also includes the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police.

ExploreAES Ohio offers electric vehicle charger rebates

During the same 6-State Trooper Project enforcement period last year, the Ohio patrol cited 78 drivers for speed-related offenses and 81 for seat belt infractions. The patrol also charged 24 drivers with OVI, according to a release from the highway patrol.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

In Other News
1
Deaths of husband, wife in their 80s under investigation in Greene...
2
Police in Ohio can seize property without criminal convictions
3
Ohio Legislators pass bills on child crime
4
Family of Lyft driver killed in Dayton robbery: ‘He was everything’
5
Former Fairfield man faces federal charges in online romance scam

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top