Greene County man sentenced to nearly 10 years in ODNR officer shooting

The memorandum says that ODNR received several complaints about people shooting deer from the road and set up a decoy deer to catch those responsible. At that time, Liming and two others were driving in the area intending to go hunting, prosecutors said, and one of Liming’s acquaintances said they saw a deer in the woods. Liming exited the vehicle, the memorandum says.

“Then, he shot (Officer Kevin Behr), who was in the woods approximately 100 feet from the decoy,” the memorandum says. “After he was shot, Officer Behr yelled to stop shooting, that he had been shot, screamed for help, and asked for someone to call 911.”

The memorandum says the officer’s pelvis was shattered and his legs were not working and he worried the man would shoot again. The federal prosecutors said he was severely hurt and Officer Behr thought he was going to die.

Behr did survive but spent months in the hospital and will suffer lifelong effects from the shooting, the memorandum says.