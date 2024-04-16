Grand jury gets case of immigrant charged with aggravated murder in Hamilton death

The 41-year-old Oviedo was found dead on April 1 when Hamilton Police officers received a call about a body in the 1100 block of South 13th Street. Police believe two days before Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested other charges, he committed the homicide.

In a 911 call obtained by the Journal-News using public records laws, a male caller spoke in English and Spanish that was difficult to understand even through an interpreter. He said, “One person in the garage ... he is dead, he is dead.”

He said he had not seen the person in “a couple days. I come back and he’s dead.”

Following a preliminary hearing April 10 in Hamilton Municipal Court, Garcia-Gutierrez’s case was sent to grand jury after the judge found sufficient evidence. The man remains housed in the Butler County Jail without bond.

Garcia-Gutierrez was an example used by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in a press conference expressing his frustrations with the Biden Administration’s immigration enforcement and border policies. The sheriff said Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while intoxicated and obstruction, and he was detained on an ICE holder.

Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez had also been to prison three times and deported seven times to Mexico, but keeps returning.

“Says it takes him two weeks to get back,” the sheriff said.