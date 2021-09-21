springfield-news-sun logo
Former AFRL, NASIC contractor sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of classified information

A May 2019 Fairborn police search of Kemp’s 1231 Harmony Lane home — a search for a “marijuana growing facility” — led to Kemp’s admission that he had taken classified documents from work, FBI Special Agent Brandt Pangburn testified.
Crime & Law
By Kristen SpickerThomas Gnau
A former Air Force contractor was sentenced to prison for reportedly taking about 2,500 pages of classified information.

Izaak Vincent Kemp, 35, of Fairborn, was sentenced to a year and one day, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel’s office.

Kemp pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 25.

Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory and U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Despite having training on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material, Kemp took 112 classified documents and retained them at his home,” read a release from Patel’s Office.

The investigation began after Fairborn police searched Kemp’s Harmony Lane home on May 25, 2019, as part of a search for a marijuana growing facility.

Law enforcement officers found more than 100 documents containing about 2,500 pages of classified materials at the “secret” level, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A testimony from an FBI special agent claimed Kemp admitted to printing the classified documents at work and bringing them home during a voluntary interview.

