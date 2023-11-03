Trial set for Fairborn man in wrong-way OVI crash that injured Springfield woman

A trial date was set Friday for a Fairborn man charged in a head-on, wrong-way OVI crash in late March that seriously injured a Springfield woman.

Samuel J. Bakos, 42, will go to trial Jan. 22 for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Bakos was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck southwest in the northbound lanes of state Route 4 in Bath Twp. just before midnight March 30 when he crashed head-on into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra headed in the opposite direction, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The impact forced the Elantra off the right side of the road and into a guardrail.

The driver of the Elantra, a 50-year-old Springfield woman, was trapped in the car and needed to be extracted from the vehicle by emergency crews. She suffered serious injuries from the crash, and medics took her to Miami Valley Hospital, the crash report said.

Bakos reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.244 at the time of the crash, the report said, which is three times Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

Bakos is held on $150,000 bail in the Greene County Jail.

