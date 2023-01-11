Fairborn man accused of beating, raping victim over multiple days

When officers arrived they met with the victim, who reportedly kept telling officers she wanted to go home.

Around the same time, Fairborn police was contacted by Kettering officers regarding a separate report that the victim’s room in Kettering was in disarray and her mattress had been thrown in a dumpster, according to court records.

On Jan. 4, Kettering and Fairborn police met with the victim and learned she was at a bar with Cornell-Hamilton on New Year’s Eve when they ran into someone she reportedly used to date. After they went back to her residence, Cornell-Hamilton was mad at her for lying to him about the person and broke one of the metal posts on her bed and used it to hit her legs, according to an affidavit.

He later reportedly threw her mattress in the dumpster.

On New Year’s evening, he made her call off work for the next day and told her she was going to his house even though she did not want to go, according to court records. When they arrived at his home, he reportedly took her cellphone and did a factory reset, which deletes data from the phone.

While at his house, Cornell-Hamilton beat her multiple times and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

“[She] was scared to do anything, and he would not let [her] leave,” read a Fairborn affidavit. “He told [her] he was not done with [her] yet so [she] could not go home.”

She was eventually able to get her phone while Cornell-Hamilton was sleeping and get it working enough to send the text asking for help, according to court records.

Fairborn police arrested Cornell-Hamilton on Tuesday. He’s being held in the Greene Count Jail at this time.