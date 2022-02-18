Hamburger icon
DeWine issues reprieves to 3 more killers on Ohio Death Row

When Ohio reinstituted the death penalty in the late 1990s, both the electric chair - "Old Spark" - and a bed for lethal injection were available in the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility outside Lucasville. Now both methods have been ruled out, leaving state lawmakers struggling to come up with an alternative. GARY GARDINER / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

When Ohio reinstituted the death penalty in the late 1990s, both the electric chair - "Old Spark" - and a bed for lethal injection were available in the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility outside Lucasville. Now both methods have been ruled out, leaving state lawmakers struggling to come up with an alternative. GARY GARDINER / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday issued a reprieve to three Death Row inmates due to ongoing lack of lethal injection drugs.

Percy Hutton, sentenced to death for the murder of a Cleveland man in 1985, had his execution date rescheduled to June 18, 2025, instead of June 22 of this year.

Douglas Coley, sentenced to death for the murder of a Toledo man in 1997, is rescheduled to face execution on Sept. 24, 2025, instead of July 20.

Lawrence A. Landrum, sentenced to death for the murder of man near Chillicothe in 1985, will now face execution on Aug. 27, 2025, instead of Aug. 24.

A reprieve message Friday from DeWine cited “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction” that are used in executions.

There have been no executions since DeWine took office in January 2019. The governor has routinely postponed scheduled lethal injections, citing issues in obtaining drugs used in the procedure.

