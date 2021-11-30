Stolen truck found; deputies, police still searching for suspect

Huber Heights police and fire crews; Clark County and Greene County sheriff’s deputies; and Ohio State High Patrol troopers were on Haddix Road early Tuesday afternoon. Multiple crews, including Fairborn police, were also in the area of Eastview Drive in Fairborn searching for the suspect.

Crews had a drone to help search the Haddix Road area, as well as an ATV. OSHP also had an aviation unit helping with the search. Police scanner traffic indicated a K-9 crew was also on the scene.