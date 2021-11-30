Stolen truck found; deputies, police still searching for suspect

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are continuing to search for a suspect who reportedly took a truck after the vehicle was located in a wooded area off Haddix Road.
Huber Heights police and fire crews; Clark County and Greene County sheriff’s deputies; and Ohio State High Patrol troopers were on Haddix Road early Tuesday afternoon. Multiple crews, including Fairborn police, were also in the area of Eastview Drive in Fairborn searching for the suspect.
Crews had a drone to help search the Haddix Road area, as well as an ATV. OSHP also had an aviation unit helping with the search. Police scanner traffic indicated a K-9 crew was also on the scene.
The incident started around 11:10 a.m. after a truck was stolen from an auto shop in Huber Heights, according to initial reports. Police scanner traffic indicated a worker jumped into the back of the truck, but later got out. Another worker reportedly was following the truck at one point.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured during the incident.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
About the Author