Dayton police officer shot in head; suspect critical after officer returns fire

Law enforcement from around the area gathered Tuesday night outside Miami Valley Hospital to support a Dayton police officer who was shot, along with a suspect, on Ingram Street in the city.

The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to the hospital, according to initial reports.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.

At the hospital, police cruisers from area departments lined up outside and officers, both in uniform and off-duty, stood outside the emergency room doors in a show of support for the injured officer.

#UPDATE #Investigation The officer injured tonight on Ingram St. is in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition.

We will release additional information later this evening. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 22, 2021