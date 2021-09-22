springfield-news-sun logo
Dayton police officer shot in head; suspect critical after officer returns fire

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 3 minutes ago
Law enforcement across area gather at Miami Valley Hospital.

A Dayton police officer shot in the side of his head Tuesday evening returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The officer, who was not named, is in stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital, said Matt Carper, interim director and chief of the Dayton Police Department during a Tuesday night media briefing outside the public safety building.

The suspect, who also was not named, is in critical condition.

Police were called around 6:45 p.m. to a Dollar General store in response to a fraud complaint.

The officer in the shooting responded at 7:24 p.m. to Haberer Street, where he encountered a 39-year-old man believed to have been connected to the fraud complaint.

Law enforcement from around the area gathered Tuesday night outside Miami Valley Hospital to support a Dayton police officer who was shot, along with a suspect, on Ingram Street in the city.

The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to the hospital, according to initial reports.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.

At the hospital, police cruisers from area departments lined up outside and officers, both in uniform and off-duty, stood outside the emergency room doors in a show of support for the injured officer.

