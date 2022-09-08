springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dayton man let out of prison after child rape conviction overturned

Teaven Curtiss

Combined ShapeCaption
Teaven Curtiss

Crime & Law
By
28 minutes ago

A Dayton man who was found guilty of raping a child placed in his temporary custody by Montgomery County Children’s Services had his conviction overturned and has bonded out of jail.

Teaven Curtiss, 53, was sentenced in 2020 to serve life in prison in connection to the sexual assault of a 4-year-old family member. But he appealed that conviction.

A ruling from the Second District Court of Appeals found that Curtiss did not receive a fair trial. Some of the issues involved access to children’s services records and questions the defense was allowed to ask during the trial.

“While records of a children’s services agency pertaining to abuse are confidential, the trial court abused its discretion by failing to disclose relevant and material records... ” a summary of the opinion says. “The court also violated appellant’s right to confrontation to appellant’s prejudice by limiting his right to cross-examine a primary prosecution witness.”

The court also said hearsay evidence was wrongly admitted.

This month, a visiting judge issued a $500,000 surety bond. Court records show Curtiss posted the bond and he is not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail.

“This court cannot predict who will prevail at trial, nor is it appropriate or necessary for the court to even speculate on the matter,” retired judge Jerry McBride wrote. “The court would simply note that the result of the first trial is not necessarily indicative as to what the result of the second trial will be.”

McBride also ordered Curtiss to be monitored electronically and to have no contact with the alleged victim.

ExplorePREVIOUSLY: Man sentenced to life in prison without possibilty of parole in child sex case

The Dayton Daily News was the first to report that Dayton Police were investigating allegations that two children were placed by Children Services in a home with sexual assault suspects. The report says before Montgomery County Children Services placed the children in his home, Curtiss was the suspect of multiple sex-related crimes dating back to 2006 but was never convicted.

The report also says a teenager living in the home previously was accused of sexually assaulting a child in another county.

The report says a 4-year-old girl and her brother told their mother that she was being sexually assaulted by Curtiss, but the girl was not removed from the home after it was reported to Children Services. A lawsuit has been filed by the child’s mother against the county.

Motions to dismiss the criminal case have been filed by Curtiss’ attorneys and prosecutors have replied asking a judge to deny those motions.

In Other News
1
First trial in Pike County murders begins today; George Wagner IV faces...
2
Pike County murder trial delayed until next week due to illness
3
Parole denied for David Carroll, convicted of murder of Marcus Fiesel...
4
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
5
Pike County murders: Jury seated for first trial in case

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top