Dayton man accused of catfishing young teen, bribing her to perform sex acts

Crime & Law
By
6 minutes ago

A Dayton man is accused of catfishing a young teen, then bribing her to perform a sex act in exchange for not posting nude images online.

Kendall D. Jones, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for rape under 13 and extortion, both felony charges.

Dayton police responded to a sex offense call on Jan. 13, when a 15-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as Jones. The teen told police that she believed it also happened to another 15-year-old Dayton girl, according to an affidavit.

ExploreDayton man, wanted for sexually assaulting girl, arrested in Cleveland

The second girl said “she was catfished” about three years ago.

Catfishing is a deception in which a person creates a fake identify on social media to target victims for financial gain or to compromise a victim.

“Kendall Jones led (the girl) to believe nude photos of her would be released if she did not perform sexual acts with him,” the affidavit stated.

Jones is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest Friday afternoon.

