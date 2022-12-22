DAY 3: Search for missing Columbus infant, suspect continues; Kidnapping charges filed

Jackson is from Columbus but has ties to Riverside, as well as family in Chicago, according to authorities.

She was sighted in Huber Heights early Tuesday morning at a gas station. Surveillance video showed her talking to an employee and asking for money, according to a Columbus Division of Police Facebook post. She was still driving the stolen Honda Accord at that time.

Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during a Tuesday press conference the Huber Heights sighting took place before Kyair Thomas was left at the airport.

The infant was wrapped in a blanket and in a car seat when the passenger found him, Linda Hughes, City of Dayton air service manager, said. Butler Twp. medics examined Kyair Thomas and he appeared to be in good health.

The twins’ mother, Wilhelmina Barnett, as well as other family and friends searched the Dayton area Tuesday hoping to find Kason Thomas.

“I just want to let Kason know we’re looking for him,” Barnett said.