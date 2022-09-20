Customs agents seize more than 400 pounds of marijuana

Bruno, a narcotics detecting dog, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers that arrived Saturday in the port of Cincinnati from Ontario, Canada, according to a release.

Officers inspected the first shipment and discovered vacuum sealed bags hidden inside the dehumidifier cases. Officers tested the substance, which was positive for marijuana. Officers then inspected all 12 dehumidifiers and discovered that each one had concealed, vacuum sealed bags. In all, agents seized 413 pounds of marijuana.