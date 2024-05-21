Clark County woman pleads guilty who sells explicit images of teen daughter

A 16-year-old girl said her mother had been taking images of her and selling them to men because she was a juvenile and they would make more money, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl said it happened last June in Dayton.

“(The woman) was interviewed and denied selling her images, but admitted to selling her own images,” the document stated.

As part of her plea she will be ordered to not have contact with her child.

She is free on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be sentenced June 10.