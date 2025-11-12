Clark County sheriff warns of rash of scam calls pretending to be law enforcement

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to be aware after a rash of scam calls in the past few days.

The scam caller claims to be with the sheriff’s office and says that the you have missed court or jury duty, or that you have some other fine that needs to be paid, the release said. The caller then directs you to deposit the money into a Bitcoin machine or buy gift cards and give them the numbers.

Scam callers could be using a restricted number or using technology to make it look like they are calling from the sheriff’s office.

Pretending to be law enforcement on the phone is a common scam, and the sheriff’s office said that they will never call you to request money for anything and will never call you and threaten a warrant if you do not pay a fine.

The sheriff’s office said that if you receive a suspicious call, you can confirm whether the sheriff’s office actually called you by calling them at 937-328-2560.

