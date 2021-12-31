Clark County pursuit ends after car crashes into creek in Miami County

A pursuit that started on New Year’s Eve in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off a bridge near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County.
The crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. after the car went off Scarff Road.
One suspect was taken into custody by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and was placed in back of a cruiser at the scene.
A second suspect ran away after the crash and remains at large, deputies said.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
We are working to learn about what initiated the pursuit and what charges the suspect may face.
