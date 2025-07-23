Samy Chery, 27, of 1022 E. John St., Apt. B, falsification, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jasean L. Fleming, 25, of 611 W. Columbia St., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Harshall R. Ford, 37, of 1554 Woodward Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 315 E. Northern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

George I. Habash, 54, of Medway, theft, continued, bond $2,500.

Jaquan L. Reed, 30, of 420 W. Southern Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Orlando M. Willis, 46, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Orlando M. Willis, 46, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Billy R. Alcorn, 37, of 428 W. Mulberry St., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Tyree R. Gaston, 27, of Huber Heights, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert I. Mccormick III, 38, of 709 Old Mill Road, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Ciera L. Owens, 34, of Marysville, interfere with custody, bench warrant ordered, interfere with custody, bench warrant ordered.

Travis L. Wilkins, 31, of 328 Lawnview, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, fined $100, speed, guilty, fined $50.

Jacob K. Callison, 27, of 5998 Hominy Ridge Road, burglary/person present, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael A. Carter, -4, of 1106 S. Bell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

John J. Fowler, 24, of 315 S. Burnett Road, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Kaylee Hall, 22, of De Graff, request for bail, continued, defendant wants to be returned to Shelby County, hold without bond.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont, attempt, dismissed.

Savanah N. Masker, 18, of 521 Ludlow, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Zachary T. Mcghee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gelin C. Pierre, 25, of 211 Rosewood Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Jacob E. Bennett, 33, of 1666 Catawba Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.