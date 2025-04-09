Stephen Ferryman, 48, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kerry L. Hill II, 40, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Caiden A. Neu, 21, of 2624 W. Jackson Road, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

James Pearson, 20, of 3717 W. National Road, aggravated arson, continued, public defender appointed, bond $50,000.

Aaron Baker, 53, of 24 N. Light St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave.

Joshua J. Certain, 36, of 118 Walter St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

John J. Fowler, 23, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 519, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bradley Hite, 46, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 317, burglary, dismissed.

Aaron Hunt, 37, attempt, dismissed.

Alexandrea L. Brookelyn, 28, of New Carlisle, driving under suspension, continued, may not drive without valid privileges.

Gage L. Rager, 20, of 432 W. Pleasant Ave., burglary, continued, no contact with victim or property.

Mackenzie N. Shirk, 21, of 2034 N. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua L. Swyers Sr., 40, of Medway, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Mary E. Beverly, 31, of 224 N. Florence St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jekeira E. Booker, 25, of Xenia, burglary, dismissed.

Justin R. Boyd, 39, of 4845 Cullen Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron K. Cooper, 40, of 226 Rosewood Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, improper passing, bench warrant ordered.

Dejohn Davis, 31, of 517 S. Light St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Tailar Day, 24, of 331 Bellevue Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed 04/07/2025.

Tyren Dearmond Jr., 26, of 811 Cecil St., abduction, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed.

Chad Massie, 48, of New Carlisle, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed.

Hazel Motzel, 33, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tena C. Patterson, 57, of Dayton, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $200.

Lisa M. Rush, 52, of 1837 S. Fountain Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Justin D. Stilwell, 33, of 639 Cedar St., falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail with 65 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 37, of 5755 Willowdale Road, complicity, guilty, time served.

Clayton Branch, 30, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 10 days consecutive on 4/15/25 at 9 a.m., administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $1000, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jovan D. Harris, 32, of 450 Highview, discharge of firearms, bench warrant ordered.

Kenneth E. Keeran, 68, of 3232 W. Columbia St., OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, windshield required, dismissed, rear white light, dismissed.

Harvey J. Long, 60, of Urbana, burglary, dismissed.

Christopher C. E. Ward, 27, of 806 N. Florence St., driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $150, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 120 days of jail, 12 months of probation, jail time concurrent with any felony, court may consider early release for treatment, after drug assessment and mental health assessments, fined $200, failure to control, dismissed.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 32, of 317 E. College, Apt. D, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 32, of 317 E. College Ave., Apt. D, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Naron O. Williams, 34, of 4071 Rolls Royce Ct A, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.