Sharee N. Dean, 32, of 429 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ethan S. Gavin, 28, of PO Box 765, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Dakota L. Manning, 27, of 2123 Tanager Road, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, dismissed, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda M. Neer, 38, of 1820 Prospect St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of 1724 Clay St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Robert Adams, 43, of 607 Geron Drive, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered.

Jarrod W. Beverly, 26, of Dayton, assault, dismissed.

Stephen M. Boylan, 34, of 323 W. Southern Ave., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Stephanie R. Brinkman, 45, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed, upon release report to probation.

Jason M. Burneka, 47, of Englewood, OVI, guilty, 40 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, mandatory alcohol program, restricted plates/ignition interlock, FRFT 2013 Chrysler registered to deft, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $850, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, guilty, fined $50.

Mark A. Capper Jr., 45, of 146 Highview Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Johnnie Collins, 28, of 2495 E. Berger Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Benjamin M. Dixon II, 52, of 827 W. Johnny Lytle St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Michael C. Johnson, 34, of 1756 S. Center Blvd., domestic violence, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, law abide 1 year, fine and costs due by 11/3/25, fined $300.

Anessa Kinnaird, 43, of Urbana, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of 1615 Charles St., assault, guilty, 180 months, 180 days of jail, no alcohol or violence for 1 year, fined $500.

Jamie L. Queen, 40, of 5333 Richmoor Road, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 1314 E. High St., Apt. 6, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Arthur L. Scroggins, 24, of 3892 New Carlisle Pike, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael A. Aldridge, 32, of 315 E. College Ave., Apt. C, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Victor G. Gillum, 65, of 1184 W. Sparrow Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed.

Troy A. Hartman, 22, of 3454 Folk Ream Road Lot 238, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Maleah M. Owens, 19, of 312 N. Jackson St., failure to control, dismissed, speed, guilty, fined $50.

John Robinson, 20, of 1436 Logan Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jackson J. Allison, 20, of 440 W. High St., attempt, dismissed.

Felicia F. Barletto, 42, of 2541 Sunset Ave., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, fined $170.

