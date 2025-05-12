Erick Gonzalez, 24, of 767 E. Southern Ave., OVI, continued, bond $5,000.

Derek R. Hargrow, 43, of 1703 Winding Trail, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Brandon S. Hawke, 31, of 119 N. Arlington, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric L. Perez, 23, of 234 St. George Place, fishing without license, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Desiree E. Smith, 38, of Troy, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel W. Walls, 50, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, waiver signed - no bond.

Blake Fraley, 33, of Westerville, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, follow to close, dismissed.

Michael Hall, 49, of 965 James St., OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed.