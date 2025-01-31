Danyelle Everage, 36, of 1121 1/2 W. High St., request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 33, of 1719 Mound St., theft, continued, bond $1,000.

Debra L. Jahns, 58, of 5331 Ridgewood Road E, OVI, innocent, continued, failure to drive on right, innocent, dismissed.

Isabelle R. Johnson, 19, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., kidnapping, innocent, dismissed, disrupting public service, innocent, dismissed.

Aaron M. Lotz, 36, of Galloway, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryza J. Parfitt, 18, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., strangulation, innocent, dismissed, disrupting pub. service, innocent, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, dismissed.

John E. Donohoe, 38, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jacob C. Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #149, weapons under disability, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Justin M. Smoots, 30, of Columbus, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

William F. Corwin, 64, of Xenia, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no alcohol/drug off for 1 year, fined $100.

Jacob C. Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #149, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%, assault, continued, weapons under disability, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, costs due within 4 months.

Joshua T. Ory IV, 37, of 401 E. Northern Ave., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains $1500 community service.