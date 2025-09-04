Curtis E. Cobb, 61, of 139 Corlington Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph Diehl, 48, of 2715 Danbury Road, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lucas M. Eidemiller, 24, of 320 Woodlawn Drive, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 59, of 310 N. Race St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Steven D. Skaggs, 43, of 1051 Campbell Ave., breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissa N. Smith, 33, of 406 N. Florence St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., breaking & entering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaylie A. Stjohn, 20, of 1725 N. Limestone St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Cameron N. Allen, 21, of Medway, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $250.

Michael L. Carson, 61, of 904 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed..

Irene M. Ceaser, 38, of 435 Villa Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 39, of 504 E. Southern Ave., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 500hrs of community service within 1 year, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $1000, tail light provision, dismissed.

Jordan I. Farmer, 21, of 215 Golden Gate Ave., failed to stop after accident or injury, dismissed.

Gary Fraley, 51, of 3301 E. National Road #23, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, credit time served, suspend balance of jail, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to be supervised by PO Miley-not to be charged, more than 1 monthly fee for probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $525, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jeffrey D. Fudge, 61, of 1610 Woodward Ave., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, vehicle interlock ordered, restricted license plates ordered, fine and costs due within 4 months, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $715, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

Delmar Gagaris, 47, of 2570 N. Limestone St. #101, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

China M. Johnson, 33, of 1435 S. Yellow Springs St., speed, dismissed, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $250.

Brian T. Jordan, 23, of 901 S. Wittenberg Ave., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 3months, fined $250.

Arthur L. Scroggins, 24, of 3892 New Carlisle Pike, obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail with 48 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $250.

Christopher R. Short, 37, of Wayne, WV, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250.

Amy S. Smith, 38, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 51, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $150, assault, dismissed.

Cheyenne N. Strelsky, 23, of 1675 North Limestone St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $50.

Marques Thomas, 19, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. L, criminal mischief, dismissed.

Johnathan E. Ward, 31, of 1574 Regent Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael A. Aldridge, 33, of 315 E. College Ave., Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Assante L. Cameron, 41, of 314 N. Jackson St., theft, continued, declined public defender.

Raymond J. Catchings III, 26, of 150 S. Fostoria Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael Ferryman, 51, of 1924 Michigan Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, no bond.

Jesus A. Gonzalez, 29, of 1230 W. Mulberry St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jovan D. Harris, 33, of 450 Highview Ave., theft, continued, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Shawn M. Hickey, 55, of 22 Seever St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert H. Kittle, 36, of 1099 Beacon St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Arianna Parks, 25, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Davonte J. Bass, 33, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail concurrent with 25CR2505, fine/costs due 6 months after release from prison, review for fine/costs March 25, 2028, fined $375, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Gary Fraley, 51, of 3301 E. National Road #23, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, credit time served, suspend balance of jail, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to be supervised by PO Miley-not to be charged, more than 1 monthly fee for probation., fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $525, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Ethan S. Gavin, 28, of P.O. Box 765, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles T. Ingledue, 26, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure/stop after accident/damage, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Charles T. Ingledue Jac, 26, of 1257 Cedarview Drive, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, probation is ISP, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $525, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Charles T. Ingledue Jac, 26, of 1257 Cedarview Drive, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, dismissed.

Matthew A. Mcgraw, 34, of 2573 Lagonda Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Lisa D. Rankin, 53, of 1317 Clifton Ave., Apt. 1/2, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jodi Self, 54, of 111 Englewood Road, criminal damaging, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Krshta M. Smith, 47, of 2205 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, 175 days of jail with 172 days suspended, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375, driving under suspension, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.