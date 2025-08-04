Christopher J Martin, 19, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Waylon Murray, 68, of Sidney, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ubeirmen Velezquez, 18, of 2932 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Keith C. Wooster, 50, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Payton T. Durst, 33, of 1445 Torrence Drive, aggravated menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $100.

Keith B. Estep, 29, of 838 Mound St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Dennis J. Gilbert, 51, of 474 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brent Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, theft, guilty, 8 days of jail with 8 days suspended, fine and costs due within 2months, fined $100.

Brent M. Grooms, 28, of Mechanicsburg, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $250.

Gregory Jacobs, 37, of 1011 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, expired tag or sticker, bench warrant ordered.

Angela J. Kelley, 46, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Erick D. Mauro, 25, of 1413 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Robert A. Minnick, 41, of 1116 Lagonda Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, costs due within 15 months.

De Anthony Ja Reese, 30, of 640 S. Center St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, release written.

Marbel Z. Valazquez, 35, of 526 Tibbetts Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fines and cost due in 2 months, failure to pay cost results in imposition of community service, administrative license suspension previously imposed terminated without fee, follow terms of probation, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, guilty, fined $35.

Ethan C. Cochran, 34, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zachary T. Mcghee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO, request for bail, dismissed..

Joseph L. Schlickman Jr., 51, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Kelsey J. Stewart, 29, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt. 15, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Kelsey J. Stewart, 29, of 2845 Columbus Ave. Lot 15, viol. protection order, dismissed.

Joseph M. Tackett, 50, criminal trespass, continued, court appointed attorney, no contact condition of bond.

Samantha S. Brown, 23, of 352 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Watson F. Bradley III, 40, of Dayton, OVI, guilty.

Daron M. Carr, 22, of 1544 Winding Trail, assault, guilty.

Christopher A. Kephart, 35, of 1662 Edwards Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Dianne H. Pullins, 68, of 41 Bexley Ave., theft, continued, pretrial review form.

Daniel Cupps, 36, of 8201 Penny Pike, request for bail, dismissed..

Damien Marlowe, 41, of 18 S. Shafferst St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph K. Meyer, 52, of 1804 S. Sweetbriar Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lily G. E. Woods, 18, of 1724 Crestview Drive, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Jamie L. Call, 30, of 222 S. Plum St., criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 23 days suspended, 37 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due within 4 months, fined $50.

Preston Taylor, 28, of New Carlisle, criminal mischief amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 6 days of jail, 6 days credit for time served, fined $50.