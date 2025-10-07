Jaylin P. Bartley, 25, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Nicole Benn, 47, of 1508 Clifton Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sean E. Denlis, 34, of 3072 Windy Ridge Drive, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew L. Dufner, 36, of 1530 N. Belmont Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $3,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Nyoka L. Fenwick, 68, of 753 Sherman Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Jason F. Fisher, 52, of 724 Summer St., assault, innocent, continued, bond remains.

William Hayes, 40, of 1912 Charles St., bicycle light required, continued, bond $50.

William A. Hayes, 40, of 1914 Charles St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $7,500, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Reginald J. Hicks, 53, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Miguel Juarez, 38, of 1420 S. Fountain Ave., falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, consuming/motor vehicle, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Allissa E. Lanum, 21, of 302 Belleair Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond $5,000.

Darius Q. Lewis, 18, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must provide address before released, released on own recognizance bond.

Mark Melton, 59, of 64 W. Possum Road, felonious assault, innocent, continued, DNQ, bond $10,000.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, of 1014 Clifton Ave., violate/protection order, continued, declined public defender, bond $5,000.

David W. Nickels, 40, of Hartley House, 440 W. High, bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty.

Dominque Rudolph, 45, of 102 Race St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Bradley A. Strawsburg, 68, of 102 S. Race St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Parker J. Streeter, 22, of 2819 Lowman St., fugitive, continued, did not sign waiver, bond $14,000.

Charles A. Tanturri, 25, of 1516 N. Belmont Ave., murder, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appt, bond $500,000.

Dustin M. Webb, 27, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, must remain at home except for appointments, released on own recognizance bond.

Kayla Webb, 22, of 1275 S. Plum St., assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.