Aaron J. Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, continued, bond $500.

Addison Leach, 22, of London, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $500, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Thomas C. Moss Jr., 24, of 1741 Columbus Ave., strangulation, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, DE, flee/elude police officer, continued, court appointed attorney, bond $25,000, receiving stolen property, continued, vandalism, continued, vandalism, continued, vandalism, continued, disregard of safety, continued, court appointed attorney, released on own recognizance bond.

Kayleen Roberts, 39, of 1024 Villa Road, warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 808 Elm St., falsification, continued, bond $2,500.

Kerry L. Hill II, 40, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Mayber Velazquez, 25, of 215 Light St., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, fail control/attention, bench warrant ordered.

Dalvir S. Dhatt, 30, of Dayton, right of way, bench warrant ordered.

Brianna Curtsinger, 19, of 564 E. Northern Ave., OVI, continued, pass/left, dismissed.