Timothy A. Cochran, 28, of 501 W. High St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

William G. Dufner Jr., 40, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued.

Collin Hanna, 27, of Goshen, fugitive, dismissed.

Jordan M. Hottenstein, 32, of 311 Oakwood Place, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty.

Tyren Madwell, 21, of 517 Hazelbrook Ave., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

James D. Solenberger, 50, of 724 Summer St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Victoria L. Thomas, 39, of 522 E. Madison Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Kathryn Watson, 33, of Bellefontaine, fugitive, dismissed.

Joshua S. Clay, 34, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., drive without valid license, continued, speed, continued, no seat belt, continued, OVI, continued, condition of bond must be drug/alcohol screened every Monday at 3 p.m. in the probation department.

Delenn C. A. Greene, 24, of Xenia, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Lindsey N. Stratton, 31, theft, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%.

Micah J. Berner, 46, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Andrew M. Bumgardner, 20, of South Vienna, assault, dismissed.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, of 21 E. Cecil St., theft, guilty, re: jail, time served (defendant in drug court with 260 days suspended in other cases), fined $250.

Jennifer M. Dillion, 39, of 820 North St., possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, drug paraphernalia offense, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, re: jail, time served release written.

Devin Frost, 20, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jake D. Kelly, 27, of 2407 Leland Dr., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, ISP supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Timothy H. Mattox, 60, of 1707 E. High St., OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant indigent, fail stop/yield stop sign, guilty, fine suspended as defendant is indigent, no seat belt, dismissed.

Orione A. Ramey, 30, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Orione A. Ramey, 30, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Dec. 10, 2024, defendant need not appear if paid in full, fined $375, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Lindsey N. Stratton, 31, theft, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%.

Christian R. Whitt, 28, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 230, theft, bench warrant ordered.