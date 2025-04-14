Chris Dearmond Jr., 36, of 207 W. Southern Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin Dixon II, 51, of 720 Elm St., domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, must provide address prior to any release, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jennifer Evans, 48, of 319 N. Clairmont Ave., fugitive, continued, bond $500.

Donald W. Melton, 37, of Dayton, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, fine/costs within 30 days, no further violations within 1 year, assessed costs $50.

Matthew Welliver, 32, of 648 E. Southern Ave., robbery, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Jerry L. Bennett, 52, of 1319 Clifton Ave., Apt, Half, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica L. Davis, 35, of 1302 Delta Road, Apt. A, child endangering, dismissed.

Aaron M. Gray, 30, of 840 Woodglen Lane, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 6 months of probation, anger management, no same or similar in 6 months, fined $150.

Dean Allen L. Anderson, 25, of 50 Cherry Drive, assault amended to negligent assault, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, no further offenses, pay fine/costs by March 20, 2026, fined $200.

Peterson Daniel, 41, of 816 N. Murray, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fined $400, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

John A. Diehl, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Mandy Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, continued, disregard of safety, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Torionna L. Harris, 27, of 1949 Wilkes Drive, Apt. D, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $300, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail time suspended on success probation, fined $200, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Angela B. Shields, 64, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. 4A, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kameron M. Smith, 29, of 601 York St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Rachel A. Skabla, 37, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

James L. Capper, 68, of Enon, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sarah D. Clark, 32, of S. Vienna, aggravated menacing, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Robert T. Mccune, 30, of 245 E. Brent Drive, Apt. B, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Michael A. Phillippi, 32, of Hilliard, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.