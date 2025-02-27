Nathan Keaton, 21, of 164 Brent Drive W, murder/robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, murder, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Nathan L. Mitchell Jr., 24, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. B, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Techelet Sayan, 37, of 136 The Post Road, guilty, guilty.

Justin T. Watts, 41, of 1714 Morgan St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Brian L. Wermter, 28, of Enon, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed.

Demetrius A. Embry, 37, of 821 Rodgers Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Justin Morris, 24, of 210 Meadow Lane, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Phillip L. Stevens, 36, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary L. Zimmers, 24, of 1810 W. High St., wildlife violation, dismissed.

Edward A. Bailliet, 68, of 1345 N. Plum St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan Craft, 22, of Vandalia, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Devion M. Foster, 25, of 113 N. Florence Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brian K. Hesson, 59, of 2734 Berger Ave., theft, dismissed.