Scott D. Asbury, 53, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Saul M. Flores, 43, of Medway, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Michael J. Gregory, 42, of 1932 Providence Ave., guilty.

Tyler J. Hughes, 29, of 4164 Dayton Springfield, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, no contact cond of bond.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, of 4164 Dayton Springfield, criminal trespass, continued, public defender app appointed, bond $1,500.

Melinda K. Mccabe, 56, of 243 White Cliffs Court, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Giuliana Medina, 41, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Octavio Ortis, 47, of 92 Clifton Ave., permit unlicensed driving to drive, dismissed - prosecutor request, head lights, dismissed - prosecutor request, no seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James A. Petticrew, 63, strangulation, continued, bond $25,000, domestic violence, continued, public indecency, continued, bond $5,000.

Salvador G. Prado, 42, of 227 Second St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Dustyn A. Sharp, 39, of 1605 N. Sweetbriar, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Dustyn A. Sharp, 39, of 1605 Sweetbriar Lane N, obstructing official business, continued, bond $10,000.

Tryquan M. Threats, 1, of 216 W. Grand Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jose Vazquez, 24, of 1111 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, Dr. drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, head lights, bench warrant ordered.

Susan K. Walters, 56, of 3031 Hillside Ave., obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jennifer L. Ward, 42, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. H, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Kathryn A. Shockey, 40, of 338 Lincoln Park Circle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Roger A. Spencer, 51, of 808 S. Center St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Brandie L. Hall, 38, of 3189 E. High St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Damien Marlowe, 41, of 424 Linden Ave., burglary, continued, no contact condition of bond, breaking and entering, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Sharrice Thompson, 48, of 1570 Cora St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Chad Foland, 44, of 2323 Irwin Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, no bond.