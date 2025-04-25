Alexander J. Slaney, 28, of Enon, weapons while intoxicated amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 9 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, jail suspended on timely payment of fine and costs, assessed costs $200.

Quentin N. Steiner, 22, of 6021 Moorefield Road, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Vincent Vega, 43, of 632 Saint George Place, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Deanna L. Druckenbroad, 44, of South Charleston, telephone harassment, continued, bond changed to “or”.

Brittany Piper, 36, of 326 Monaco Drive, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Brittany Piper, 36, of 326 Monaco Drive, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive with 25CRB445 and 25CRB945, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive with 25CRB388 and 25CRB945, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB945, 25CRB963, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive with 25CRB388, 25CRB445, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB945, 25CRB963, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, concurrent with B, concurrent with 25CRB388, 25CRB445, 25CRB945, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB445, 25CRB945.

Salvatore Spada, 24, of 2880 W. National Road, disrupting pub. service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tevonn A. Butler, 23, of Dayton, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond set as “no bond no oi”.

James M. Dilley, 31, of New Carlisle, drive without valid license, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

John Harrold, 27, of Medway, child endangering, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due May 14, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $150, no seat belt, dismissed.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, of 830 W. Main St., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, bond remains $1500 community service.

Devon M. Miller, 28, of 1221 E. High St., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 20 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 1 year of probation upon jail release, jail time 120 days consecutive with criminal damage, probation on same terms as criminal damaging, defendant needs mental health assessment, assessment completed, consider defendant early release, treatment must be residential for jail release, defendant benefit from CM assistance with SSDI application, fine and costs suspended defendant is indigent, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty, 30 days of jail.

Nora L. Prater, 61, of Vandalia, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 150 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, comply with all regulations of probation, complete any assessment from probation department, follow and complete all recommended treatment, group supervision, complete alcohol/drug assessment and treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, must review all prescriptions with 1 doctor, provide letter to PO before privileges considered, fine and costs suspended defendant indigent, OVI, dismissed, right of way, dismissed.

Tyler A. Scerba, 22, of 1505 W. Main St., operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Holly A. Shaw, 36, of 3666 Crabill Road, Apt. 8, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.