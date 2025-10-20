John D. Jones, 37, of Dayton, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, declines public defender, bond $5,000, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, failure to pay reinstatement fee, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

John Mcdonald, 61, of 1742 Kenwood Ave., theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Shawn M. Rowley, 46, of 2137 Larch St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 51, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Zachary D. Erb, 35, of Medway, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

William E. Wallace, 52, of 4460 Dayton Springfield #3, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $375.

Jasen N. Williams, 48, of Dayton, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, jail sent concurrent with 23CRB02129, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension remains, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250, marked lanes, dismissed.

Daniel J. Cleary, 56, of 1603 Charles St., violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Colin Gibbs, 20, of Tipp City, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Polo D. Harris, 26, of 418 W. Liberty St., 12 point suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Terrance E. Locke, 65, of 2624 Lexington Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation.

Teresa J. White, 59, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 26, of 1831 Woodward Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Corbin T. Wentz, 30, of 1806 Norwood Ave., assault, dismissed.

Nicholas L. Williams, 27, of 3410 Saint Paris Pike, child endangering, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Bryce L. Butler, 41, of 4277 Prince Circle, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Origynald C. T. Long, 33, of 1029 Buckeye St., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cory E. Wilber, 29, of 104 Floral St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, must comply with rules of probation subject to drug/alcohol test, fined $450, OVI/refusal, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Jason A. Hileman Jr., 24, of 356 E. Northern Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Lee A. Kane, 42, of 1050 Stanway Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $150, no seat belt, dismissed.

Calvin V. Mitchell, 19, of 2003 Memorial Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony Skipper, 32, of 1339 Westmont Drive, FTSAA, bench warrant ordered, no bond no OI on bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Skipper, 32, of 1339 Westmont Drive, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Kellie M. Yearout, 32, of 5783 Winfield Drive, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed.