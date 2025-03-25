Edward A. Balliet, 68, of 1345 N. Plum St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jaheem E. Bishop, 21, of 829 W. Liberty, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Alisabeth Brady, 37, of Toledo, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $20,000.

Charles J. Church, 48, of 1518 W. North St., assault, innocent, continued, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000, guilty.

William Cunningham, 41, of 1806 Norwood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Patrick Dyer, 68, of 811 Cecil St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Patrick Dyer, 60, of 811 Cecil St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jason F. Fisher, 52, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryan M. Fisher, 31, of 4523 Ballentine Pike, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis C. Ford, 55, of 1915 N. Belmont Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Bradley Hite, 46, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 317, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Terrance A. Kerby, 45, of 1750 W. Wittenberg Blvd., OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Leah Reed, 40, of 121 S. Western Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Sharrice Thompson, 48, of 1570 Cora St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Andrew Weber, 37, of Medway, request for bail, dismissed, waiver signed, no bond.

Margaret Worthington, 38, of 724 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $7,500.