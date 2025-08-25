Irene M. Ceaser, 38, of 435 Villa Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, release written, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, guilty, continued, PSI ordered, no contact, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, continued, ride bicycle on sidewalk, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $65.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Edin Gonzalez, 39, OVI, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail, administrative license suspension remains, assessed costs $375, operate without valid operator license, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Christopher L. Kidd, 32, of 1626 Springmont Ave., domestic violence, no contest, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, defendant not to return to Springmont until 8/23, assessed costs $265, assault, no contest, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, assessed costs $100.

Jason S. Riley, 26, theft, guilty, continued, bond $500, theft, guilty, continued, bond $500, theft, guilty, continued, bond $500, theft, guilty, continued, bond $500.

Amanda S. Thomas, 43, of Urbana, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Corbin T. Wentz, 30, of 1806 Norwood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua A.. Hearn, 36, of 315 S. Burnett Road #419, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Stacey Manteuffel, 45, of 2210 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Marbel Morales, 24, of 421 Euclid Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no brake lights, dismissed.

Rodney Trent, 51, of 350 S. Douglas Ave., OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Michael A Aldridge, 32, of 315 E. College Ave., Apt. C, felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains $10000 community service.

Shauntre Hoefer, 22, of 115 Catherine St., 12 point susp, bench warrant ordered, improper passing, bench warrant ordered.

Raymond J. Martin, 35, of 975 Lagonda Ave., assault, dismissed.

Brian W. Newman, 20, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., 12 point susp, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Jose M. Ordonez, 30, of 103 4th St., failure to comply, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Michael A. Aldridge, 32, of 315 E. College Ave., Apt. C, felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains $10000 community service.

Jackson J. Allison, 20, of 440 W. High St., attempt, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of Enon, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

John L. Strickler, 68, of 2224 Erie Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Caitlynn M. Burns, 23, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Irene M. Ceaser, 38, of 435 Villa Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, release written.

Kaneisha B. Danner, 23, of 901 S. Fountain Ave., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered.

Rebel Proctor, 38, of Kettering, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Phillip Stevens, 37, of 1004 Park Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, illegal plates, bench warrant ordered.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., theft, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Irene M. Ceaser, 38, of 435 Villa Road, domestic violence, continued, psi ordered, no contact, release written.

Michael J. Clark, 41, of 1518 Broadway, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, group probation, comply with all rules of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $175.

Dillon R. Justice, 33, of 2136 E. Home Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Nov. 25, 2025, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $345, marked lanes, dismissed.