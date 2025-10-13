Donovan B. Gilliam, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

April M. Sowards, 46, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, turn and stop signal, continued, OR Bond.

Sterling D. Walters, 51, of Dayton, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Brian K. Jr., 40, of Springfield, obstructing official business reduced to fail to disclose pers inf, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1yr law abide, f/c due w/in 4 months, fined $200.

Justin C. Billet, 43, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.

Daylen K. Bradley, 20, of Springfield, criminal trespass, continued, disorderly conduct, continued, possession of drugs, continued.

Mark A. Capper Jr., 45, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Heidi J. Deal, 47, of Springfield, assault, continued, child endangering, continued.

Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of Springfield, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, continued, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains $5000 c/s/10%, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $5000 c/s, resisting arrest, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%.

Chief J. Holley, 41, of Springfield, rape, continued, bond remains $100,000 c/s, felonious assault/weapon, continued, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Crystal D. Jenkins, 46, of Springfield, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, jail sent concurrent w/25crb219, 1yr law abide, f/c due w/in 6months, fined $100.

David E. Johnson, 64, of London, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, starting/backing, bench warrant ordered, reg-title viol, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary Scott, 33, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Charleston, assault, continued.

Jaeden D. Threats, 21, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Jaylin Bartley, 25, of Urbana, possess drug abuse inst., continued, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, continued.

Ameris D. Bussard, 23, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, FTY/red light, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Alyson M. Dixon, 26, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Kochman Harris II, 48, of Springfield, resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, continued.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, violate/protection order, continued.

Amanda M. Neer, 38, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

Jessica E. Nissley, 45, of Springfield, FTSSA, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, DE, disregard of safety, continued.

Melissa N. Smith, 33, of Springfield, child endangering, continued.

Trevor B. Toliver II, 36, of Springfield, no OL, continued, speed, continued.

Danielle P. Waller, 32, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.

Kedran T. Bilbrey, 31, of Dublin, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, failure to control, continued.

Brian C.L. Bryant, 31, of Tipp City, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Patrick D. Conley, 27, of Fairborn, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition law abiding for 1 year, ALS terminated w/out fee, fine/costs due Jan. 6, 2026, fined $565.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of Springfield, DUS, continued, operate w/o proof fra/ins, continued.

Michael L. McCoy, 45, of Springfield, robbery, continued, bond remains $2500 c/s.

William H. Royce, 20, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Larese R. Watkins, 53, of Springfield, theft, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, criminal trespass, continued.

Marrissa White, 22, of Springfield, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued, disorderly conduct, continued.