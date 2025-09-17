Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Wyatt P. Scott, 57, of Enon, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Ace Hardware, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ruszell Velaquez, 19, of 2432 Lexington Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, offenses/underage persons, bench warrant ordered, offenses/underage persons, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Ruszell Velazquez, 19, of 2432 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Timohty Blase, 27, of 6419 S. Tecumseh Road, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, continued, bond remains.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, continued, bond remains.

Pete Gonzalez, 51, of 516 N. Race St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont, theft, continued, bond remains.

Andre M. Jordan II, 34, of Reynoldsburg, request for bail, dismissed.

Philip L. Murnahan, 24, of 2732 Dale Ave., aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 6 months no similar incidents, fine and costs due with in 30days, fined $50.

Joshua D. Powell, 39, of 3131 Erter Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Arthur C. Radford, 55, of 927 Oak St., domestic violence, continued, release written, public defender appointed.

Kyle C. Wells, 39, of 2019 Elmsford St., breaking and entering, continued, bond amended, no contact with property on East High Street.

Jeremy D. Wilson, 45, of 1014 Clifton Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Oliva Y. Arias, 41, of 1402 Woodward Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of 116 E. McCreight, Apt. 1/2, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Melvin E. Cardell Jr., 61, of Columbus, fugitive, dismissed.

Alexis J. Hallen, 26, of 1373 Edgar Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident/involving injury, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Kristen L. Hayes, 42, of 3780 Lawrenceville Drive, violate/protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Blair T. Huber, 46, of N. Hampton, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jorel Joseph, 44, of 214 E. Pleasant St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lovens Ovilmar, 38, of 1241 W. Pleasant St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review, no further offenses and pay fine and costs, fined $400, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Michael Sibole, 34, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Johnathan W. Smith, 40, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $375.

Shelton Threats, 20, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., criminal mischief, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James Williams, 55, of 2111 Elmwood Ave., Apt. 3, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James Belzic, 32, of 810 Linden Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Ronald K. Cosby, 61, of 1013 Jasper St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald K. Cosby Sr., 61, of 1013 Jasper St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failed to stop after accident or injury, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road, Apt. 165, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Krista King, 36, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., driving under suspension, guilty, fine/costs due March 3, 2026, community service may be ordered for, non payment of fine and costs, fined $130.

Anthony Skipper, 32, of 1915 Mound St., FTSAA, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Quanice L. Terrell, 55, of 1926 Rutland Ave., theft, guilty, 150 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $160.