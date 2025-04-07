Bobby L. Moses, 64, of Xenia, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 44, of 502 Rice St., discharge of firearm, innocent, continued, no contact with Park Avenue address, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Rylie L. Boyd, 18, of South Vienna, attempt, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael S. Humphrey, 57, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $10.

Rosalio Roblero, 37, of 472 Stanton Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Alvin Williams, 31, of 528 S. Hubert St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

James R. Williams II, 31, of 133 Singer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Xavier R. Gibson, 22, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, continued, release written, no contact with Speedway.

Xavier R. Gibson, 22, of 315 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, release written, no contact with Walmart.

Philip D. Obert II, 32, of Columbus, theft, continued, release written.

Andrew T. Payton, 47, of 2251 Hillside, Apt. 12, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to appear or unpaid fine suspended, bench warrant ordered, transfer registration, bench warrant ordered.

Damion A. Oliver, 37, of 1590 E. High St., Apt. 208, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, administrative license suspension term without fee, administrative license suspension terminated per plea agreement, administrative license suspension reinstatement fee not to be collected, fined $265, OVI, dismissed, head lights, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.