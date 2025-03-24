Mark C. Lamar, 39, of 2222 Stanton Ave., Apt. 2, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Jacob L. Cooke, 34, of Middletown, telephone harassment, innocent, dismissed, menacing, innocent, dismissed.

Travis C. Ford, 55, of 1915 N. Belmont Ave., violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael I. Gilbert, 35, of 346 Monaco, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Riccardo Guerrier, 41, of 1756 Edwards Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Charles T. Ingledue, 25, of 311 W. Auburn Drive, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Charles T. Ingledue, 25, of 1257 Cedarview Drive, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Elizabeth I. Koon, 55, of 330 Ludlow Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Jacob I. Lannom, 24, of 309 Bock St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Pamela K. Lytle, 60, of 1247 Selma Road, complicity, continued, no contact condition of bond, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond, wrongful entrustment, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Darren Maiolo, 51, of 937 Avondale Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $3,500.

Darren Maiolo B, 51, of 523 Linwood Ave., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Darren Maiolo B, 51, of 1457 Catherine Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Darren Maiolo B, 51, of 1457 Catherine Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, OVI/refusal, continued, drive without valid license, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, fail to register, continued, no seat belt, continued, disregard of safety, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jose Roblero, 44, of 1603 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jamier A. Ross, 32, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Theodore T. Ruhe, 24, of 109 E. Cassilly St., vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Michael A. Sigmon, 19, of 109 E. Cassilly St., vandalism, continued, refused public defender, bond $2,500.

Sarah E. Mcnary, 37, of 3308 Vineyard St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Kevin Montes, 27, of Columbus, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Kim S. Perez, 51, of 211 N. Light St., carry concealed weapon amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 2months, fined $50.

Raymond D. Scott, 27, of 4311 Moorefield Road, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Dylan Steiner, 26, of 912 Park Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Daniel Vasquez, 20, of 630 York St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel Vasquez, 20, of 630 S. York St., open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Juan L. Botello, 31, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, declines public defender.

Paul R. Judy, 45, of 2635 Sunset Ave., OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Daniel Vasquez, 20, of 630 S. York St., OVI/urine, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, operating without reasonable control, bench warrant ordered.

Daniel Vasquez, 20, of 630 S. York St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley L. Whitley, 38, of Mechanicsburg, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Adonte P. Cherry, 44, of 1926 Sweetbriar Lane, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, law abiding through 3/20/26, administrative license suspension terminated, fined $400.

Juan Gil, 42, of 1025 West Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rogers Drive, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail, fine/costs due Dec. 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., jail time concurrent with B & C charges, fined $400, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail time concurrent with A & C charges, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail time concurrent with A & B charges.

John A. Moore Sr., 68, of 353 E. High St., Apt. 805, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Omar S. Ali, 44, of 1921 N. Sweetbriar Lane, assault, bench warrant ordered.

David A. Coy Sr., 49, of 360 E. McCreight Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, fined $250.

Connie M. Fent, 46, of Medway, possession drug abuse instrument amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, costs due within 3months.

Kishor K. Perumbessi, 42, of Bargersville, IN, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due in 30 days, fined $550.

Douglas E. Smith, 34, of Pittsburgh, PA, OVI, dismissed.

David N. St. John, 56, of 220 Montgomery Ave. Apt, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 4 months of driver’s license suspension, 2 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brenton A. Boneschans, 32, of 925 E. High St., driver license required, continued, public defender appointed.