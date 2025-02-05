Jaron E. Coley, 18, of 1819 Clay St., murder/robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, murder, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Asia Dukes, 22, of 3239 Erter Dr., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Ethan A. Hudson, 31, of 510 E. Cassilly St., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 15 days suspended, 15 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, complete full treatment program, fine and costs within 4 months, fined $100, assault, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 372 Terrance Dr., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle E. Pryor, 24, of 1342 W. Jefferson St., aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide and no contact with victim, fine and costs due within 2months, fined $200.

Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 South Fountain Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Eliot L. West, 68, of 1708 Salem Ave., strangulation, dismissed.

Peter Camp, 35, of 356 Raffensperger Ave., strangulation, dismissed.

Luc E. Dumervil, 25, of 312 S. Greenmount Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jacob C. Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #149, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 33, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, continued, bond remains same.

Ruslan Jintcharadze, 50, of Brooklyn, NY, request for bail, dismissed.

Dominique E. X. Mattox, 27, of Urbana, strangulation, dismissed.

Jean L. Saint, 44, of 718 Rubsam St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael R. Smith, 47, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, fugitive, dismissed.

Thomas E. Bunch, 54, of 406 N. Florence St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Larry L. Emrick III, 43, of Piqua, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Matthew B. Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 100 days of jail with 44 days suspended, 11 days credit for time served, to serve 45 days in Cark County Jail, timely payment fo fine and costs and no new condition of suspended sentence, fine/costs due by Dec. 2, 2025, defendant served notice by hand of review date, fined $300.

Zachary S. Foulke, 36, of 6976 River Road, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 30 days suspended, costs due by Dec. 2, 2025, jail time concurrent with prison sentence, 30 days jail suspended for timely payment of costs.

Joshua W. Genter, 35, of Xenia, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Gregory Jacobs, 36, of 1011 Wayne Ave., OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Gregory Jacobs, 36, of 1011 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Daelyn D. Jamison, 18, of 5520 Northford Road, vehicular manslaughter, dismissed.

Daelyn D. Jamison, 18, of Trotwood, failure to control, guilty, fine/costs due by March 11, 2025, fined $150.

Sandy Joseph, 38, of 1751 Woodward Ave., unlawful restitution, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Tyler D. Means, 35, of 1801 S. Center St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, telephone harassment, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Wendell N. Phillips, 23, of 430 N. Light St., strangulation, dismissed.

