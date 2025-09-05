Carter Bubp, 24, of Quincy, request for bail, dismissed.

Caitlynn M. Burns, 23, of Columbus, marked lanes, innocent, dismissed, no seat belt, innocent, dismissed.

Rylee A. M. Butler, 21, of 930 Sunset Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Rylee A. M. Butler, 21, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Rylee A. M. Butler, 21, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kimberly A. Madwell, 56, of 315 S. Burnett Road, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Morales G. Mario, 35, of 702 Mound St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Mandee K. Merhish, 34, of 702 Mound St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Julia A. Rogers, 62, of 1896 W. Jefferson St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jennifer M. Tuller, 50, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph Diehl, 48, of 2715 Danbury Road, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Lucas M. Eidemiller, 24, of 320 Woodlawn Drive, telephone harassment, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Bryce L. Butler, 40, of 4277 Prince Circle, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Shawn M. Hickey, 55, of 22 Seever St., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail, drug/alcohol assessment ordered/foward to court poss treatment.

Melissa N. Smith, 33, of 406 N. Florence St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Curtis E. Cobb, 61, of 139 Corlington Drive, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 59, of 310 N. Race St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Charles G. Fox II, 37, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Elizabeth M. Holland, 24, of 501 W. High St., theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Charles T. Ingledue, 26, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure/stop after accident/damage, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Charles T. Ingledue Jac, 26, of 1257 Cedarview Drive, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, probation is ISP, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $525, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Charles T. Ingledue Jac, 26, of 1257 Cedarview Drive, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, dismissed.

Joshua R. Jarvis, 33, of 102 N. Florence, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ronny L. Lambert, 42, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Terrance E. Locke, 65, of 414 1/2 W. High St., drive without valid license, dismissed.

Hanna L. Mcdonald, 20, of 327 W. Clark St., OVI, dismissed, underage OVI, guilty, 28 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation / follow all rules, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $120.

Terri L. Neal, 31, of 1010 Heard Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kevin M. Scott, 40, of 420 Mount Vernon Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 75 days of jail with 70 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, fine/costs due by Feb. 3, 2026, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $320.

Melissa L. Sims, 37, of Dayton, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Jordan R. Stephens, 43, of 4988 Troy Road, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael R. Wells, 39, of 914 Mitchell Blvd., aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.