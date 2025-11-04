Trevaun M. Davidson, 31, of Dayton, failure to comply, innocent, continued, bond remains, bond $2,500.

Samuel Davis, 28, of Urbana, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Harold Denney Sr., 55, of 1440 Delta Road, Apt. D, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Charles J. Dufner, 48, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Patrick E. Dyer, 61, of Huber Heights, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact with victim or property, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lindehu Hernandez, 35, of 552 E. Northern Ave., disrupting pub. service, continued, bond $10,000, domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 24, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. C, probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Dion R. Malcom, 36, of 2425 Van Buren Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Ewner Mejia, 41, of 109 S. Race St., tampering with evidence, continued, bond $10,000.

Mandee K. Merhish, 34, of 109 S. Race St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Tameed Moshay, 56, of Lebanon, sexual imposition, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Joshua A. Phillips, 39, of Medway, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Araldo Renald, 25, of 1437 S. Limestone St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, felonious assault, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Alexis D. Staggs, 21, of Cincinnati, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond changed, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, harassment by inmate, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Daniell Taylor Sr., 46, of 326 W. Grand Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Glenda M. Vanhoose, 49, of 831 W. Euclid Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Danny R. Worthington, 44, of Dayton, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jakob Yule, 28, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 617, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.