Nehemiah Harrison, 18, of 1347 Vester Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamar E. Howard, 20, of 413 Hazelbrook Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald Mcdavid, 25, of 718 S. Lowery, request for bail, continued, withdrew signed waiver, bond set at “no bond”.

Donald E. Mcdavid III, 25, of 718 S. Lowry Ave., failure to reinstate license, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Deantae B. Paris, 19, of 811 1/2 W. Columbia St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Stacey C. Steven, 48, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Cain A. Weimer, 23, of 107 1/2 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 20, of 1116 Linden Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $250,000, felonious assault, continued, felonious assault/weapon, continued, weapons under disability, continued, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jasean L. Fleming, 26, of 611 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, costs due within 1 year.

Robert R. Keller, 65, of Pepper Pike, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 7 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, credit 3 days jail, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, group supervision, fined $375, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Stephen E. Stephens, 21, of 1020 E. John St., Apt. B, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs within 1 year, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 47, of 1936 Pompano St., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Anthony W. Quarles, 40, of 1555 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

William W. Rice, 30, of 402 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, continued, no contact.

Khloe R. Thomas, 19, of 129 E. Cecil St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Johnathan E. Ward, 31, of 1574 Regent Ave., child endangering, continued.

Kayla Webb, 22, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 302, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Dewayne Ames, 23, of 1508 Clifton Ave., assault, continued.

Timothy R. Bird Jr., 33, of North Hampton, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bryan A. Campbell Sr., 37, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, fail stop/yield stop sign, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Alexander C. Cantrell, 23, of 7930 Dayton Springfield Road, assault, dismissed.

Ronald E. Coley, 40, of 315 S. Burnett Road 617, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Michael R. Efferin, 64, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 34, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jamar E. Howard, 20, of 413 Hazelbrook Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Dominque Rudolph, 45, of 102 Race St., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Dominque Rudolph S, 45, of 102 S. Race St., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Teresa J. White, 60, of 130 W. Pleasant St., theft, dismissed.

Brandon R. Zimmerman, 26, of 4356 Limerick Road, obstructing official business, dismissed.