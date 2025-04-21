Jeremy D, Cackler, 28, of 815 Grant St., OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, slow speed, dismissed, OVI, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail may run concurrent with any pending jail time, assessed costs $565, drive without valid license, no contest, not guilty, slow speed, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Aaron J, Hunt, 37, of 235 N. Jackson St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Christopher Kephart, 35, of 2166 Seminole Ave., driver license required, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $265.

Christopher A. Kephart, 35, of 1662 Edwards Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Kephart, 42, of 1662 Edwards Ave., driver license required, guilty, guilty, fine/costs due by July 29,2025, assessed costs $165, display of plates, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Renee K. Rose, 42, of Enta, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Edwin A. Avery, 42, of 1510 Maiden Lane, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $375.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 26, of 1956 Elsmford, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 55 days suspended, 65 days credit for time served, 60 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, vehicle interlock before any privileges granted, fine and costs due within 5 years, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Payton T. Durst, 32, of 1445 Torrence Drive, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Katie L. Fultz, 20, of 109 E. Cassilly, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $25, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Zachary Z. Henry, 32, of Tremont City, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of 955 Free Road, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 34, of 156 E. Grand Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Lisa Poe, 40, of 414 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tyrahea T. Putman, 20, of 948 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, continued, theft, continued, telephone harassment, continued, public defender appointed.

Brittany E. Vance, 37, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Edgar De Jesus, 33, of South Vienna, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $500.

Jorge Hernandez, 43, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 1, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to Dr. on right, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Branden Imber, 35, of Enon, request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed.

Michael Kraus, 31, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Nasir L. Mcmanamay, 20, of 643 Villa Road, Apt. F, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 41, of 427 Catherine St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

William W. Rice, 30, of 402 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 34, of 5989 Hominy Ridge Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacob E. Bennett, 33, of 1666 Catawba Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Roxana E. Guardado, 38, of 519 E. Cassily St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abiding, fined $60.

Elizabeth M. Holland, 24, of 501 W. High St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Heather N. Huffman, 33, of 912 Cedar St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Melissa Renea. Lemmings, 28, of 1815 Overlook Drive, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, susp sentence condition timely payment fine and costs, fined $375.

Tamon Prater, 30, of 1790 Woodward Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, timely payments of fine and costs as condition of suspended sentence, fine/costs due in full Oct. 28, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $235, stop sign, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed.

Tamon Prater, 30, of 1790 Woodward Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Whitney F. Speakes, 37, of 2100 E. High St., 2B, theft, dismissed.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, of 1407 Beacon St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Andre M. Brandon, 27, of 1835 W. Wittenberg Blvd., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Joshua B. Hawley, 36, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Eddie J. Owens, 56, of 1100 Oakleaf Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Johnathon T. Beach, 29, of Milan, IN, request for bail, dismissed.

Brett M. Beamish, 31, of 2674 May St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason B. Frock, 41, of 112 N. Western Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Carla L. Swift, 54, of Columbus, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brian White, 46, of 7968 E. National Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darla D. Abbott, 29, of 2040 Columbus Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension remains in effect, but time has expired., defendant will need to pay reinstatement fee, before her right to drive is restitution by bureau of motor vehicle, fine/costs due Sept. 30, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $170, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Michael A. Aldridge, 33, of 501 W. High St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Patricia A. Casey, 55, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot 204, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.