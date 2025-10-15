Freddie L. Davis, 47, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Noah S. Healy, 22, of 918 Rice St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Dereck L. Lytle, 36, of 2507 Leland Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Derek L. Lytle, 36, of 2507 Leland Drive, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed, no bond.

Chasmind D. Miller, 46, of 3745 St Paris Pike, kindled fires prohibited, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Chadwick Owens, -4, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact cond of bond, bond $7,500.

Rhonda L. Shaw, 42, of 1301 S. Belmont Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, continued, driving under suspension, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Jaeden D. Threats, 21, of 217 Roseland Drive E, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.