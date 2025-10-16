Traci L. Havens, 37, of 905 W. Perrin Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

James D. Hunkapillar Jr., 48, of 2365 W. First St., Apt. 105, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Mary L. Makufu, 45, of 1429 1/2 E. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin N. Strodes, 54, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 415, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey A. Carter, 42, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, breaking and entering, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Nyoka L. Fenwick, 68, of 753 Sherman Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Syncere J. Harris Sr., 24, of 1724 Rutland Ave., failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Chief J. Holley, 41, of 1033 Broadway St., rape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeremy A. Luckhardt, 45, of Balaton, MN, drive without required endorsement, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen M. Miller, 32, of 814 Innisfallen Ave., drive without valid license, dismissed, no seat belt, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $100.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, of 1014 Clifton Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Amanda Ratcliff, 36, of 211 E. Mulberry St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William Woods, 56, of 110 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Amber P. Yeager, 39, of 2570 N. Limestone St. #101, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Chantay S. Crum, 56, of Dayton, tamper with evidence, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Desman, 52, of 1257 Kenwood Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Derek L. Lytle, 36, of 2507 Leland Drive, request for bail, continued, public defender appt, no bond.

Nathan A. Mchenry, 30, request for bail, dismissed.

Mark Melton, 59, of 64 W. Possum Road, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Chasmind D. Miller, 46, of 3745 St. Paris Pike, kindled fires prohibited, continued, public defender appointed.

James Mulat, 37, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1A, open burning or dumping, bench warrant ordered.

Chadwick Owens, -4, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Gage Rager, 20, of 432 W. Pleasant St., felonious assault, dismissed.

Felix Sony, 28, of 633 Miami St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, Dr. without valid license, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Matthew Zimmerman, 40, fugitive, dismissed.

Alexander C. Cantrell, 23, of 7930 Dayton Springfield Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher A. Fahl, 42, of Circleville, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua Hearn, 36, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 419, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Allissa E. Lanum, 21, of 302 Belleair Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 26, of 2845 Columbus Ave. #40, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond set as “no bond no oi”.

Latisha M. Mccormick, 36, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Andre L. Pullen, 38, of 1734 Springmont Ave., assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Shaquanna Thompson, 42, of 1433 Woodward Ave., discharging firearms amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due 4/14/26,need not appear if paid, fined $140.

Williams Marthea, 41, of 423 Grand Ave., flee/elude police officer amended to obstruct official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, conditions of suspended sentence: to obtain a valid operator’s license and no driving until valid.

Trulee S. Wood, 48, of Piqua, burglary, continued, no contact condition of bond.