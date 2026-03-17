Jarrod A. Hoosier, 34, of 969 Lagonda Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Johnnell L. Johnson, 41, of 929 Linden Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, bond $100,000.

Joshua C. Marano, 23, of 1843 Cheviot Hills Drive, guilty.

Misty M. Mathews, 38, of 430 W. Mulberry St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, possession of drugs, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Xavier Sheffield, 22, of Dayton, illegal conveyance, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Patrick A. Titer, 51, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Apt. 77, theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender.