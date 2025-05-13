James Belzic, 31, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 5B, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Jeremiah Delong, 28, of 425 N. Jackson, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Jeremiah Delong, 28, of 425 N. Jackson St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jeremiah Delong L, 28, of 425 N. Jackson St., no bond, guilty, no bond, guilty.

Cody R. Harmison, 29, of 40 W. State St., strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Tyshaun Littlejohn, 22, of Dayton, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Robert Minnick, 41, of 1116 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond pend transportation.

Robert Minnick, 41, of 1116 Lagonda Ave., assault, continued, bond $2,500.

Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of Riverside, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Kurt V. Sweitzer, 60, of Enon, domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kennedy Woods, 26, of 1421 Warder St., endangering children, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, must comply with children services, released on own recognizance bond.