Von H. Wesley, 55, of 1538 1/2 W. Clark St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Dustin S. Michaels, 41, of 830 W. Main St., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond remains $1500 community service, bond $1,500.

Salvatore Spada, 24, of 2880 W. National Road, disrupting pub. service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Noelani E. Bustos, 18, of 373 Glenn Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine susp remain compliant with mental health medication, costs within 4 months.

Brianna A. Curtsinger, 19, of 564 E. Northern Ave., complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Cody M. Helton, 25, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Brittany J. Piper, 36, of 326 Monaco Drive, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive with 25CRB445 and 25CRB945, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive with 25CRB388, 25CRB445, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB945, 25CRB963.

Stephan Shell, 42, of New Carlisle, cruelty to animals, dismissed.

Autumn J. Smith, 44, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Apt. 235, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Cheryl Baker, 48, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. H, abandon animals, bench warrant ordered, abandon animals, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered.

Austin M. Barker, 19, of Medway, hit skip, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $150, failure to control, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $50, no seat belt, dismissed.

Todd Cochran, 62, of 1131 Farlow St., OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, consecutive time, 24 months of probation, consecutive with B charge, balance jail suspended on successful completion of ISP, comply with rules of probation, fined $525, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 24 months of probation, jail consecutive with A charge, suspended balance of jail on successful completion of ISP, comply with rules of probation, fined $250, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

Adam H. Fulk, 35, of 305 W. Pleasant St., Apt. 1, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua Holland, 37, of 628 Mavor St., obstructing official business, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive with 24CRB2059 and 25TRC3056, OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive with 25CRB00859 and 24CRB02059, fined $500.

Joshua Holland, 37, of 628 Mavor St., theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive with 25TRC3056 and 25CRB859.

Victoria A. Jenkins, 68, of Tremont City, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses, fined $100, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Brittany Piper, 36, of 326 Monaco Drive, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Brittany J. Piper, 36, of 326 Monaco Drive, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive with 25CRB445 and 25CRB945, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive with 25CRB388 and 25CRB945, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB945, 25CRB963, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive with 25CRB388, 25CRB445, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB945, 25CRB963, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, concurrent with B, concurrent with 25CRB388, 25CRB445, 25CRB945, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent with A charge and 25CRB388, 25CRB445, 25CRB945.

Cole T. Sowards, 36, of 1211 Tibbetts Ave., possess drug abuse instrument amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail.

Matthew M. Welliver, 32, of 648 E. Southern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Kevin L. Buck, 32, of 1826 Hillside Ave., OVI, guilty, 150 days of jail with 147 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to served 72 consecutive hours, 1 year probation upon release from jail, follow all probation rules, if placed on probation or sentenced to prison on, pending felony, probation will not proceed, fine/costs to be paid by end of probation here or in Common Pleas Case, if sentenced to community control, fined $375, no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Jacob I. Lannom, 24, of 309 Bock St., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with felony sentence 24cr0449, fined $100.

Brittany Lunsford, 31, of London, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert Mcdonald, 45, of Columbus, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of 2143 Larch St., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, costs suspended as defendant indigent, jail time to run concurrent with prison sentence.

Julius Trollinger, 40, of Cincinnati, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered, expired registration, bench warrant ordered.

Brandy A. Webb, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.